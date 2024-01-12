To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 12 (CNA) The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Thursday night held its second-to-last major campaign rally before the Jan. 13 elections, describing the event as a "country-defending" rally.

The DPP's rally on the Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office attracted tens of thousands of people, with supporters carrying rainbow flags and various signs that read "to be a real Taiwanese," "keep Taiwan free," and "continue the democratic road."

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who attended the rally along with other DPP heavyweights, told the audience that democracy and freedom are not abstract ideas but "country-protecting mountains."

"Taiwan is the only place in the Chinese-speaking world that has remained democratic," she said.

"Only in 1996 was the name of the Ketagalan Boulevard changed from the authoritarian name Chieh-shou Road," a road name in honor of Chiang Kai-shek, Tsai said. " Now, every political party can hold campaign rallies on this boulevard, showing how democratic Taiwan has become."

She said a lot of young people want change and consider stability not enough. "But just like driving a car, you would not want some novice in control of the steering wheel when you are on a road that is complicated, narrow, and twisting."

"The DPP government has increased wages, cut taxes, strengthened long-term care and child care, and advanced housing justice," Tsai said. "While not every action may have pleased everyone, we have made strides forward. As long as we stay on the right path, we will reach our goals."

DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) echoed Tsai, emphasizing that democracy cannot afford to veer off course, and that "the country is not an experiment" for an inexperienced and unprepared team.

Four guarantees were made by Lai with vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at Thursday's rally.

The first is to safeguard the nation, Lai said. "Peace depends on our own strength and should not be contingent on the invader's goodwill."

Secondly, he committed to democratic governance, affirming his intention to incorporate opposition opinions.

"What [Taiwanese people] are fighting against are not each other, but our common predicament," he said.

Thirdly, Lai vowed to continue the current administration's projects in defense, diplomacy, economy, energy, youth, and education, and finally he stressed the importance of unwavering commitment to ideals.

Meanwhile, DPP politicians and legislative candidates attending the event, such as Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) and Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華), urged voters to resist China's threats and "vote for Taiwan's democratic future."

Hsu said former President Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) remarks in an interview claiming that Taiwanese can trust Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) were unacceptable.

The rally also saw the participation of other prominent DPP figures, including former Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), former Premier Su Chen-chang (蘇貞昌), and former Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).

Among the event's highlights was a performance by the Fire EX rock band, who opened with their song "Like me stand up like a Taiwanese."

The DPP's youth volunteer group also noted a shift in perspective, encouraging Taiwanese youth to embrace "the happiness of being Taiwanese" instead of former President Lee Teng-hui's (李登輝) notion of "the sadness of being Taiwanese."

Also featured in the rally was lawyer Chen Chun-han (陳俊翰), a man with severe muscular dystrophy and is on the DPP's at-large legislative list.

He spoke on the stage in a wheelchair and with supporting device, saying it was his first experience in a major campaign rally and calling on the people to vote for the DPP, citing its commitment to addressing vulnerable groups' needs and rights.