Soundtrack for Tsai Ing-wen documentary nominated for SCL Award

12/24/2024 03:21 PM
Image taken from the Invisible Nation official website
Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The soundtrack of "Invisible Nation," a documentary on Taiwan's democracy and the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), has been nominated for an award by the U.S.-based Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL).

The film score by Taiwan-born composer Hsu Wen-shan (許瑋珊) was nominated for the David Raskin Award for Emerging Talent last week, ahead of the SCL awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 12, 2025.

The score provides a background for the 2024 film based on access its director Vanessa Hope was given to follow Tsai beginning in 2017 and continuing through events such as Hong Kong's 2019-2020 protests, Taiwan's legalization of gay marriage, COVID-19 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to have been nominated" for the award, Hsu said in a Facebook post Monday, adding that she is "still in awe and trying to process it all."

"Even now I can hardly believe that our small independent film -- the soundtrack to a documentary about Taiwan's democracy -- is being seen, heard ... and recognized among so many Hollywood films," Hsu said in the post.

(By Chen Yen-chun and Matthew Mazzetta)

