Floating bookshop begins 3-city Taiwan tour in Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung, Dec. 18 (CNA) The Doulos Hope, a floating bookshop operated by the German-based Christian charity GBA Ships, opened to the public in Kaohsiung Wednesday as it kicked off its three-city tour in Taiwan.
The former cruise ship docked at Kaohsiung Port's Pier 8 is stocked with over 2,000 books on a range of topics, including 320 that were donated by Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council (OAC).
According to the OAC, the Doulos Hope will be in Kaohsiung from Wednesday through Jan. 12 next year, Hualien from Jan. 16 to Feb. 2, and Keelung from Feb. 6 to March 9. It is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day except Tuesday.
Visitors are required to book in advance online at https://gbaships.littleboxoffice.com
Tickets cost NT$50 (US$1.54), with free admission for children aged 6 and under and seniors aged 65 and above.
