Taipei ranked 76th in international best cities ranking

New York, Dec. 1 (CNA) The travel branch of CNN on Saturday reported on a list compiled recently by global marketing experts ranking the top 100 cities in the world for 2025 and featuring Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

The CNN Travel piece introduced the 2025 World's Best Cities report, created by international marketing consultancy Resonance in collaboration with global market research company Ipsos.

The report was compiled using statistics from a survey with 22,000 respondents from 30 countries that was combined with data ranking cities in popularity, based on indicators of Livability, Lovability and Prosperity.

In the report, Taipei placed 76th after receiving a score of 51 for Lovability and 56 for Livability.

"From urban jungle to real-life nature, Taipei serves up a balanced landscape of future-defining tech manufacturing and its coveted good life," the report indicated.

The report introduced Taiwan's capital as a foodie heaven that ranked 22nd in the list's food category.

The report described the city as the "home of beloved boba, Mongolian BBQ and Din Tai Fung's Michelin-starred soup dumplings" before naming famous gourmet eateries like RAW and Mume.

In addition to food, Taipei also placed 29th in the report's Tree Cover subcategory which rates a city's greenery.

The report went on to discuss the city's plentiful parks, shining a spotlight on Yangmingshan National Park.

Other perks enjoyed by the residents of Taipei which boosted the city's livability according to the list included Taiwan's healthcare system, which the report ranked as the sixth-best in the world, and the nation's tech industry.

"Taipei is also a global tech and semiconductor hub, home to companies like Acer and Asus, and boasts the 14th-most Fortune 500 headquarters globally, along with the 18th-highest GDP per Capita," the report said.

Finally, the report also praised Taipei's, and by extension Taiwan's progressiveness which made it the first country in Asia to legalize same sex marriage.