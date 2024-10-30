Veteran actor Shih Ying dies at 82
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Veteran Taiwanese actor Shih Ying (石英) has died at the age of 82, his family announced Wednesday.
In a statement released by Shih's agency, Phoenix Talent Co., Shih's children said he died from "natural causes" on Sunday while being treated at the National Taiwan University Cancer Center.
Shih, born Lin Chung-ping (林忠平), "passed away peacefully surrounded by his family," according to his children.
A public memorial service for Shih will be held at the Taipei Second Funeral Parlor on Nov. 17, the statement said.
A prominent fixture in Taiwan's entertainment industry for over 50 years, Shih appeared in a number of prime-time local TV dramas, including "Mother's Home," "Night Market Life," and "Father and Son."
Early in his career, Shih starred in "Justice Bao" and was shortlisted twice for both the Golden Bell Awards, Taiwan's annual television and radio awards, and the Golden Horse Awards for Chinese-language films.
