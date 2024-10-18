10 projects shortlisted for 2024 Taiwan Architecture Awards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) A shortlist of 10 projects at the 2024 Taiwan Architecture Awards was unveiled on Wednesday, with jury members highlighting the growing number of public housing projects, the repurposing of cultural heritage and diversity of eligible projects, the organizer said.

The 10 shortlisted properties were chosen following a first round vote that selected 54 projects from 220 eligible works, according to a statement released by the National Association of Architects, which organizes the annual awards.

The five-member jury headed by architect Chen Liang-chuan (陳良全) will visit the 10 project sites from Oct. 25-27 before formally announcing the winners in November, according to the association.

The 10 projects are mainly located in northern and central Taiwan, with one on the Matsu Islands, and range from the transformation of a former military stronghold, to a public housing project in New Taipei, buildings at two universities in Taipei, a library in Taoyuan and two community facilities, and office buildings at a power plant in Nantou County, the association said.

During discussion to draft the shortlist, Chen said he focused on architecture that responds to changes in the world, while architects Lin Chia-ju (林家如) and Chao Chien-ming (趙建銘) both noted the wide range of fields covered by the 54 projects picked in the first round of voting.

Lai Ih-cheng (賴怡成), an associate professor from Tamkang University's Department of Architecture, believes the winning works should highlight issues architects currently face in Taiwan, such as repurposing cultural heritage, creating more public space in urban areas and the profession's social responsibility given the growing number of public housing projects.

Ray S.C. Chu (褚瑞基), an associate professor at Ming Chuan University's Department of Architecture, focused on how to better use historic buildings or transform existing buildings.

In addition to the top prize, which can be awarded to up to two winners, the association will also present up to three merit awards, as well as special jury awards.

Jiaoxi Elementary School's Sports Field and Underground Parking in Yilan County. Photo courtesy of Fieldoffice Architects

In 2023, an "urban vitality special award" was presented to Kaohsiung Music Center, while the redevelopment of Taiping Elementary School in Keelung received a special urban renewal award.

This year, two awards have been added for the first time, including the Taiwan Architecture 25-Year-Old Award to be presented to Chang Ching Yu Memorial Library at Chung Yuan Christian University in Taoyuan for its timeless design and well-maintained state.

An award to encourage new architects has also been added for those who are under 45 years old or have just completed the first project in their career, according to the association.

The awards ceremony will be held in December as part of celebrations for Architects' Day, which is observed on Dec. 27.

The shortlisted projects are:

Social Housing for Youth in New Taipei's Tucheng District by J.A. Chen Architects & Associates;

Site No. 26, Art Corner on the Sea, Nangan, an ongoing project by OASIStudio to rejuvenate a former military stronghold on the Matsu Islands;

The Naluwan Community Center in Hsinchu City's Xiangshan District by LinBoYang Architects;

Taichung Wuri Welfare Center in Wuri District, Taichung by Fieldscape Architects+Planners and FIELDDIREKTOR;

"Shih Bi Jhu Chuang Sen," a bamboo-themed "forest therapy" park in Gukeng Township, Yunlin County by D.Z. Architect and Associates;

Taiwan Power Co.'s wooden office buildings at its Wanda Hydropower Plant in Ren'ai Township, Nantou County by Studiobase Architects, Design and Construction;

National Cheng Chi University's Center for Public Business and Administration Education in Taipei's Daan District by JJP Architects & Planners;

National Taiwan University's Humanities Building in Taipei's Da'an District by Chien Architects & Associates;

Taoyuan Main Public Library in the city's Taoyuan District by T.C.K. Architect Engineer Planner in Taiwan and Azusa Sekkei in Japan;

and Jiaoxi Elementary School's Sports Field and Underground Parking by Fieldoffice Architects.