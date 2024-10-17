20 'Yetis' to appear at Daan Forest Park's Nuit Blanche in November

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The 2024 Taipei Nuit Blanche, an annual arts event, will take place on Nov. 2 in the city's Daan District, with 20 "abominable snowmen" set to make an appearance as part of the festivities, Taipei's Department of Cultural Affairs announced on Wednesday.

At a press event announcing details of this year's annual arts festival, Taipei Nuit Blanche's artistic director Agi Chen (陳怡潔) explained that Daan Forest Park will be the main stage for this year's celebration.

Chen said the 2024 celebration will feature both still and performances, as well as video screenings.

Although the park in Taiwan's capital will be the central site of the festival, communities in nearby Yongkang Street and Dongmen shopping areas as well as the Jianguo Holiday Markets will also extend their business hours or serve as stages for arts performances.

This year's event also welcomed the input of Kitty Hartl, the art director of the Paris Nuit Blanche celebration in 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, Chen said the idea of a "Nocturnal Animals' Party" has been selected as the theme of this year's celebration.

As such, performance events on Nov. 2 will incorporate surrealism, interactivity and athleticism to get participants close to nature.

Meanwhile, musical performances will highlight themes including diversity, resonance with nature, and awareness with the land to encourage event goers to "get in touch with their inner animals," Chen said.

At the Wednesday event, Vincent Yanelle, an official from France's representative office in Taipei, said that Nuit Blanche has become an important event connecting France's mission to Taiwan and the Taipei City government since it was first held in Taipei in 2016.

Yanelle said the event also represents Taiwan and France's friendship as well as the two countries' shared regard for artistic creation and representation, noting that the scale of the event has grown over the years.

A large step that serves as an example of bilateral cooperation this year is a parade curated by Hartl, the French official added, wherein 20 abominable snowmen performers from the artist's "Les Yétis Pop" artistic adaptation will interact with event attendees.

Another feature at the arts event will be the "Owl Mask & Totems" experience, whereby attendees may receive owl masks and take part in a masquerade party.

Also at the press conference was Taipei Deputy Mayor Lin Yi-hua (林奕華), who said that after nine years in Taiwan, Nuit Blanche is now a major event that highlights Taipei's "cultural vibrancy."

With 2024 being the 30-year anniversary of Daan Forest Park, the meaning behind selecting the central city park as the main site of 2024's event is "profound," Lin said, adding that the performances will not only surround attendees in artist celebrations, but also bring awareness to the importance of valuing the park's environment.

This year's Nuit Blanche will take place on Saturday Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. the following day, according to the event's website.