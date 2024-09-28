To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) Taiwanese-American historian Hsu Cho-yun (許倬雲), the latest Tang Prize Sinology laureate, highlighted Chinese culture as a source of inspiration for the world, saying they are worth referencing to tackle the current global challenges.

"We can find in our own culture the solutions to our quagmire. Don't see others' [values] as the eternal and universal ones," Hsu, 94, said Saturday in a pre-recorded video at the 2024 Tang Prize ceremony in Taipei.

Hsu, a professor emeritus of history and sociology at the University of Pittsburgh who has lived in the U.S. for over 64 years, expressed worry over the current global issues, especially in the face of what he said were rising tensions and divisive politics in the U.S.

Citing the example of the "America First" slogan propagated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Hsu questioned the efficacy of nation states as the fundamental unit in the global society.

Instead of directly providing benefits to their people, the major powers more often than not focus on serving the interests of a small group, under the pretext of serving the collective good, he said.

This situation has worsened with the waning of the U.S.' global influence and the rise of China, he said.

"The vision in which everyone gets along peacefully and thrives together is now gone," Hsu said.

The values of ancient Chinese culture are worth referencing in navigating the current global challenges, he said, expressing the view that the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same sentiment.

"Dedicating my entire life to the study of Chinese history, I learned that our philosophy of the universe has come from our observation of the world, which emphasizes balanced interactions between nature and human beings," Hsu said.

Many suppressed nations, under the sway of Western ethics, have forgotten that there are other universal values that surpass personal profits, Hsu said, adding that he cherishes those values.

Taiwanese-American historian Hsu Cho-yun delivers his Tang Prize in Sinology lecture virtually on Saturday. CNA photo Sept. 28, 2024

"These values live in our hearts," he said. "Do not abandon them, but use them to help the world, rectify their faults, and ease the damage they have caused."

David Wang (王德威), chairman of the Tang Prize Selection Committee for Sinology, said the speech epitomized Hsu's views as a scholar who has lived in the U.S. for more than 64 years.

Hsu's remarks may serve as a new beginning for Taiwan when examining both the positive and negative influences the U.S., Wang said.

Hsu was named the laureate for the Tang Prize Sinology award in June for his integration of social science methodologies into historical research and his devotion to comprehensive historical narratives.

With that honor, Hsu received a cash prize of NT$40 million (US$1.27 million) and an additional NT$10 million in research funding, all of which he will donate to the Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange, an institution aimed at promoting Sinology studies around the world, according to Wang.

Hsu has been one of the key figures and a major advisor in the foundation since its establishment in 1989, Wang said.

The NT$50 million donation will go towards scholarships to bring doctoral students around the world to Academia Sinica, Taiwan's top research institution, to finish their dissertations, Wang said.