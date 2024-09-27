Taiwan Movie Week debuts in Thailand: TAICCA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Bangkok, Sept. 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) is currently holding its first Taiwan Movie Week in Thailand, hoping to expand overseas interest in Taiwanese films and increase their global visibility.

Eight Taiwanese films are being showcased during the event being held from Sept. 26 to 28 in Bangkok, and the hope is that it will foster more joint venture film production opportunities between the two countries, the TAICCA said in a statement.

Established in December 2019 under the Ministry of Culture, the TAICCA is a government-funded agency that acts as an intermediary cultural organization between the public and private sectors to promote the production of cultural content including movies, music, comic books and games.

The films featured at the event -- "Marry My Dead Body," "GG Precinct," "Goddamned Asura," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Suffocating Love," "18×2 Beyond Youthful Days," "My Best Friend's Breakfast," and "Old Fox" -- encompass a range of genres from thrillers to romance, according to TAICCA.

Curated by Thai film critic Wiwat Lertwiwatwongsa, the event aims to showcase the diversity of Taiwanese films and enhance the visibility of Taiwanese movie stars in Thailand, while also introducing contemporary Taiwanese culture to Thai audiences, the TAICCA said.

Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪), the director of "Marry My Dead Body," attended a post-screening forum at the event and said he was pleased to see his work spark enthusiastic responses around the world.

In this case, he said, the movie will be remade into the Thai film "The Red Envelope (tentative title)."

Banjong Pisanthanakun, who will direct "The Red Envelope," said at the forum that he was impressed by the original Taiwanese movie and believed that the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) themes and comedic elements in the story were well-suited for the Thai market.