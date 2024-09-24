University library wins new award showcasing timeless architecture

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) A university library opened in 1985 has been named the winner of the inaugural Taiwan Architecture 25-Year-Old Award, which was established to show the public that old buildings can age well over time with the right care, according to Taiwan Architect Magazine.

The Chang Ching Yu Memorial Library at Chung Yuan Christian University in Taoyuan won the new award for its well-maintained condition and standing the test of time, Tseng Kuang-tsung (曾光宗), the magazine's chief editor, said in a recent interview with CNA in Taipei.

The library was chosen from seven past awards winners honored by the National Association of Architects, R.O.C. (Taiwan) 25 years ago or earlier than that, according to a press release from the magazine on Sept. 2.

The 25-year period is in line with the "Twenty-five Year Award" handed out by both the American Institute of Architects and the Japan Institute of Architects to honor time-enduring architectural designs, Tseng said.

The association launched the Architect Magazine Awards in 1979, which became the Taiwan Architecture Awards in 1999, to honor outstanding architectural projects for elevating the industry's quality standards and having a positive impact on society, according to the magazine.

In comparison, the new triennial Taiwan Architecture 25-Year-Old Award seeks to remind architects not to create designs aimed at winning awards, which Tseng described as a worrying trend.

"Architects should focus on delivering designs, buildings or infrastructure that are easy for owners to maintain and ensure use for decades, because a prize-winning project could fall apart in two years if not maintained," Tseng said.

The new award also seeks to address government agencies that commission and operate public facilities, Tseng said, as reexamining old buildings helps identify careless owners.

Moreover, it aims to encourage people to think about the long-term impacts of architecture in rapidly changing Taiwanese society, Tseng added.

The Chang Ching Yu Memorial Library retains modernist details, such as skylights, designed by architect Wang Chiu-hwa (王秋華), the first woman in her profession to win a National Award for Arts, according to Tseng.

Wang's original design featured the use of natural air flow to cool down the space, but when the university decided to install a central air conditioning system, the architect was consulted, and her advice helped reduce the visual impact of such a modern-day addition, Tseng said.

A ceremony will be held in December to present the inaugural Taiwan Architecture 25-Year-Old Award, as well as the 2024 Taiwan Architecture Awards as part of celebrations of Architects' Day, which is observed on Dec. 27.

The winners will be detailed in the magazine's 50th anniversary December edition, according to the monthly published by the Journal of the National Association of Architects, R.O.C. (Taiwan).