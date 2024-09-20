Olympic gold medalists to star at National Day party in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) Three Taiwanese athletes who won gold medals at the Paris Olympics this summer will attend the National Day party in Taipei on Oct. 5.

Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), who secured Taiwan's first-ever Olympic boxing gold, and badminton players Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), the world's first back-to-back Olympic men's doubles champions, will headline the party at the Taipei Dome, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) announced at a press conference on Friday.

This is the first National Day party to take place at the country's first indoor baseball venue since it started operations in late 2023, and the first one in Taiwan's capital since 2016, when it was held at Taipei Arena.

Other celebrities featured at the party include Taiwanese pop diva Jody Chiang (江蕙) and popular singers Huang Fei (黃妃) and Weng Li-you (翁立友), according to the Taipei City government.

Performers promote the National Day party in Taipei Dome on Oct. 5 at a press event on Friday. CNA photo Sept. 20, 2024

A total of 5,400 seats will be open to members of the public, including 400 for over 65s, which will be released in 200 pairs in a draw set to be held on Oct. 1, the city government said.

Over 65s can register for the draw by mailing copies of their ID cards and contact information to the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism before next Wednesday.

Tickets for the remaining seats will be available on the ticketing platform udnfunlife from noon on Sept. 30.