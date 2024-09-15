NTU wins top honor at prestigious PIEoneer Awards in London

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Sept. 15 (CNA) The National Taiwan University (NTU) won the top honor at the prestigious PIEoneer Awards on Friday, marking a first for a Taiwanese university in the awards celebrating innovation and achievement across the global education industry.

During the award ceremony in London, NTU received both the top prize, "PIEoneer of the Year" and "Employability International Impact Award," for its International Mentorship Program.

According to the award presenter, a United Kingdom-based education platform known as Professionals in International Education, the NTU program offers over 300 internships and executive mentorship from more than 130 partners, while streamlining tasks and providing free logistical support to both interns and employers.

NTU said its partners include foreign chambers of commerce in Taiwan, government organizations, startups, as well as local and foreign enterprises.

According to NTU statistics, the number of successful internship matches through the program has grown significantly since its launch in 2022, increasing from the initial 40 organizations, 51 mentors, and 58 students to 91 organizations, 113 mentors, and 180 students this year.