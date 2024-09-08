Indonesians hold 1st 'Warrior' cultural festival in Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) Several dozen Indonesians marched in eye-catching outfits on the streets of Taipei Sunday for the first-ever Formosa Warrior Culture Festival.

Dressed in traditional Indonesian regalia and costumes portraying mystical beasts, participants gathered outside MRT Ximen Station in the early morning ahead of the march from the Ximending shopping district to the Wanhua New Immigrants' Hall.

Performers at the Formosa Warrior Culture Festival in Taipei dress up as mystical creatures. CNA photo Sept. 8, 2024

Veka, a member of the dance troupe Uters Dancer Taiwan, comprising students at Indonesia Open University, told CNA that the group hopes to promote the diversity of Indonesian culture in Taiwan by inviting other groups to participate in the event.

The event is called Formosa Warrior Culture Festival because Indonesian migrant workers in Taiwan resemble "warriors" of their families and country, Veka said.

Hendra, a migrant worker from Taichung, said he was a member of an Indonesian cultural organization created by his colleagues at his factory.

He dressed in a costume portraying a lion-headed snake in a tale about a Javanese princess who asked her proposers to bring her unique creatures and performed a dance that originated in the city of Kediri, East Java.

Erma, one of the parade participants, wore a "hidden layers dress" she made by herself, which revealed different layers of dresses underneath the outermost garment by pulling a string-operated ring attached to her outfit.

Erma, an Indonesian worker, participates in the Formosa Warrior Culture Festival in Taipei on Sunday. CNA photo Sept. 8, 2024

Also in attendance was Henry Hsu (徐夢含), a police officer in charge of handling affairs relating to foreigners.

Hsu said he became acquainted with interpreters of Bahasa, who asked him to practice traditional Indonesian dances with members of the Indonesian community and, later on, perform together.

Hsu said he became drawn to Indonesian culture due to how friendly Indonesians are.

Foreign Affairs Police Officer Henry Hsu participates in the Formosa Warrior Culture Festival in Taipei on Sunday. CNA photo Sept. 8, 2024

He encouraged the public in Taiwan to get to know Indonesians better and gain a better appreciation of their culture.

"Most Indonesians in Taiwan know some Mandarin, so don't be afraid to talk to them," Hsu said.

The participants set out to the hall at 9 a.m. where they put on a fashion show, after which judges gave out awards to the five best performers.

Veka said each participant in the fashion show was required to pay NT$200 (US$6.24) which partially funded the trophies and boxed meals given out to guests and attendees.