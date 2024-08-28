Focus Taiwan App
Breaking competition in Kaohsiung to feature Olympic gold medalist

08/28/2024 05:33 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Kaohsiung, Aug. 28 (CNA) The 2024 Kaohsiung Respect Culture Breaking International Championships (RCBIC) will take place at the Kaohsiung Music Center Sept. 14 and 15, featuring Canada's B-Boy Phil Wizard, who won the inaugural Olympic men's breaking gold medal in Paris earlier this month, the event organizer announced Wednesday.

The competition with a total prize of NT$1.5 million (US$46,901) will be divided into team battles, individual men's and women's categories, and a category for individuals under-15 years old. It will also include a new all-style individual category for the first time, the Kaohsiung Sports Development Bureau said in a statement.

This year, the event will feature judges and top-end breakers from the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, according to the bureau.

Breaking, a battle style of dance that involves acrobatics and precise musicality, made its debut at this year's Olympics.

The 27-year-old Olympic breaking gold medalist Phil Wizard, whose real name is Philip Kim, has shown persistence and perseverance. He was determined to become a B-Boy from the age of 13, and is now a core member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars team, according to the statement.

Moreover, South Korean B-Boy legend Hong 10, and Menno from the Netherlands, who are three-time Red Bull BC One world champions in 2006, 2013 and 2023, will also participate in the Kaohsiung event.

Japanese B-Girl Ayumi, a competitor in the women's breaking competition at the Paris Olympics, will serve as a judge. Known for her smooth moves and impressive musicality, Ayumi remains a top-ranked breaker at 40.

Another heavyweight judge is Virus, a renowned break dancer from South Korea known for integrating crutches into his breaking, the bureau said in the statement.

Six Olympic breaking athletes and judges will visit Kaohsiung for the breaking competition, the bureau said, adding that anyone interested in attending the competition should check the official website to claim free tickets.

(By Lin Chiao-lian and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

