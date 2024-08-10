Nymphia Wind drags support for Taiwan boxer on to Paris stage in gender row

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 10 (CNA) Nymphia Wind, Taiwan's proverbial "Drag Queen," and her posse of performers have lent their support to Taiwanese female boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), who is eyeing Taiwan's first Olympic boxing gold medal amid controversy over her gender.

After taking down Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahrama on Wednesday, Lin will vie for the gold medal in the women's 57-kilogram (featherweight) division at the Paris Olympic Games on Saturday against Julia Szeremeta of Poland.

Lin and Imane Khelif of Algeria were disqualified at the 2023 Women's World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing unspecified gender-related tests, and the IBA has continued to cast doubt on their gender during the Paris Games.

Bulgarian boxer Svetlana Kamenova Staneva (in blue) crosses her fingers into an "X" in the ring in Paris on Aug. 4 to allude to Taiwanese female boxer Lin Yu-ting's (in red) gender eligibility issue. CNA photo Aug. 4, 2024

The International Olympic Committee has fully backed them, however, and Nymphia and two Haus of Wind performance troupe members expressed their affection for Lin on Friday.

"(I) can't believe this issue is still being talked about," said the troupe's Hannah Monina. "It is still shocking."

Nymphia Wind (center) and members of her Haus of Wind performance troupe promote acceptance and unity during a performance in Paris on Friday. CNA photo Aug. 9, 2024

"I think (Lin and Khelif's decorum) is like the attitude of (drag) queens: fearless," Hannah said.

"No matter what you do, just believe that what you do has the value you impose upon it," Haus of Wind's Bagel Rimrim encouraged Lin. "Even if you are treated unfairly today, or if you get emotionally upset, you must always remind yourself: The happier you is not far away."

Haus of Wind's Bagel Rimrim (left) and Hannah Monina (right) strike fierce poses for the camera in Paris on Friday. CNA photo Aug. 9, 2024

Nymphia Wind added: "In the face of allegations, she (Lin) can still step forward to speak for herself courageously ... After seeing an issue such as this, Taiwanese people can learn something valuable from it."

Echoing their queen's remarks, Hannah and Bagel also saw Lin's plight as a learning experience for Taiwan.

"The people have now started to discuss the issue since it surfaced," Bagel said. "In the past, we judged a book by its cover. Now, (Taiwan's) critical thinking and judgment are better than before."

Nymphia Wind, the first Taiwanese winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, the most popular televised drag competition in the world, and members of Haus of Wind have been in Paris as Taiwan's headline act at the Paris Cultural Olympiad, with three "Formosa Follies" scheduled between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10.

Aside from wowing her fans with her vibrantly yellow costumes, Nymphia has been dragging the recognition of Taiwan on to her stage, saying Thursday: "Let's put this out there: I know it says Chinese Taipei, but in my world, it says Taiwan."