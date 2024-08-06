Nymphia Wind to perform at Taiwan Cultural Olympiad event in Paris Friday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Pavilion at the Cultural Olympiad in Paris will host a "Win Together Glory Night" on Friday, featuring internationally-acclaimed drag queen Nymphia Wind and other performers.

In a news release Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture said it had organized the event to pay tribute to the Olympic athletes who took the world stage to pursue the ultimate in physical fitness.

The Cultural Olympiad is a multidisciplinary artistic and cultural program running alongside the Summer Games.

The Taiwan Pavilion at Parc de la Villette is open to the public until Aug. 10, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nymphia Wind, who became the first Taiwanese winner of RuPaul's Drag Race earlier this year, will be joined on stage by DJ Elvis Lin, TAI Body Theatre, DJ Swallow, Les Petites Choses Production at the"Win Together Glory Night," which is being held on the eve of the Cultural Olympiad's conclusion.

Nymphia Wind, the first Taiwanese winner of RuPaul's Drag Race. CNA file photo

To echo the theme of "Win Together" embodied by the Taiwan Pavilion, the Friday celebration is dubbed "Win Together Glory Night," the ministry said.

The Taiwan Pavilion's daily program has been so attractive that long queues have formed outside before the venue opens its doors at 5 p.m. daily, according to the ministry.

The Taipei Puppet Theater put on a show on Monday integrating Beiguan music and temple fair culture, the ministry said.

Members of the Taipei Puppet Theater perform during a show on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture Aug. 6, 2024

Puppeteer Wu Sheng-chieh (吳聲杰) from the Taipei Puppet Theater said his group's performance depicts a story where an "evil dragon" from the west side of a strait wants to annex a beautiful island to the east, while the islanders strive to resist.

Also on Monday, Go Go Machine Orchestra, an experimental independent music group, performed a show highlighting the cultural landscape and beauty of Kaohsiung, the ministry added.