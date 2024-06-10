Taiwan wins big at Malaysia miniature model show

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kuala Lumpur, June 10 (CNA) Taiwanese miniature artists bagged six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals at the June 8-9 Malaysia International Miniature Hobby Show & Malaysia Competition 2024 (MIMHS-MALCOM 2024) in Penang.

More than 400 hobbyists from over 20 countries showcased 1,000 models at MIMHS-MALCOM 2024, Southeast Asia's biggest miniatures exhibition and competition.

From Taiwan, 31 individuals, several modeling clubs, and eight judges participated in this year's event.

One of the judges from Taiwan, Lu Tao (呂濤), said that Taiwanese winners at this year's event were characterized by their youth, advanced creative thinking and use of bold, vibrant hues.

According to Lu, the youngest Taiwanese participant was only 17 years old.

Among the six gold medal winners was Pan Hung-kun (潘宏昆), who received the highest honor in the aviation master category with an eye-catching miniature model of the Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopter.

Photo courtesy of Team Taiwan June 10, 2024

Lai Yi-hsin (賴奕辛) clinched a gold medal in the handmade prototype category depicting a deer with flaming horns fighting a tiger with a sickle for a tail.

Meanwhile, Tsao Chieh-kai's (曹傑凱) 3D miniature model dubbed "Abnormal/Mutation" won him a gold in the prototype category which depicts conjoined twin brothers who mutated into bloodthirsty and crazy werewolves.

Tseng Jen-te's (鄭人得) "Vengeance," which portrays the story of a hunter whose hometown was destroyed and who killed his enemies, won gold in the humanoid master category.

(By Huang Tzu-chiang and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/ASG > Chinese Version

"Abnormal/Mutation" Photo courtesy of Team Taiwan June 10, 2024