Chimei Museum to show masterpieces from UK National Gallery in May

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) Tainan's Chimei Museum is teaming up with the National Gallery, London, for the first time to hold an exhibition titled "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London" in May, to showcase the artwork of over 50 renowned artists from around the world.

According to the museum, the exhibition will be held from May. 2 to Sept. 1, displaying a total of 52 artwork from such prominent figures as Italian artist Raphael and Dutch painters Rembrandt and Vincent Van Gogh.

This is the first time the National Gallery in London, which houses one of the greatest collections of paintings in the world, has lent its pieces to Taiwan since it was established in 1824, the museum said.

Containing over 2,300 artworks spanning the 13th to the 20th centuries, pieces by Botticelli, Caravaggio and Cézanne will also be included in the highly-anticipated exhibition.

The museum said the exhibition was held in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong last year, and has drawn record audiences ever it has been shown. Over 400,000 people visited the exhibition in Shanghai, it added.

According to the museum, Chimei Museum is the only institution in Taiwan the gallery wanted to collaborate with as part of its world tour, and after the exhibition in Tainan, the art works will be returned to London to celebrate the gallery's 200th anniversary.

The museum's director Hsi Chia-chang (許家彰) said although it was not easy to organize the exhibition, the museum positions itself as an important art platform that seeks to introduce international cultural resources to members of the public in Taiwan, and hopes to provide visitors with a refreshing perspective on a wide range of art.

(By Yang Su-ruei and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW