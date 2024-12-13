Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

DEFENSE/Chinese vessels leave waters near Taiwan after completing drills

12/13/2024 01:54 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A Chinese coast guard vessel monitored by the CGA is seen sailing past Taiwan's east coast. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2024
A Chinese coast guard vessel monitored by the CGA is seen sailing past Taiwan's east coast. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2024

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The nine Chinese coast guard vessels detected in waters near Taiwan following recent drills have sailed away from the island, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Friday.

The vessels were last spotted 43 nautical miles (79.64 kilometers) northeast of Pengjia Islet, approximately 56 km of Keelung Harbor in northern Taiwan, moving northward, the CGA said.

The administration said that the nine Chinese coast guard vessels detected on Dec. 6 in waters off Taiwan's southwest and southeast coast began sailing past Taiwan's east coast after 2:40 a.m. on Friday, apparently on their way back to China after completing exercises in the region.

CNA video

The CGA said it closely monitored the situation, adding that its coast guard vessels were deployed to shadow all of the Chinese ships in a one-on-one configuration.

The CGA added that despite China's attempts to provoke Taiwan by employing a so-called "gray zone strategy," Taiwan was poised to defend its sovereignty and maritime rights.

A gray zone strategy refers to using ambiguous and non-military tactics to achieve strategic objectives while avoiding open conflict or provoking retaliation.

(By Liu Chien-pang and Ko Lin)

Enditem/kb

Related News
Taiwan coast guard monitors Chinese vessels after drills
More in DEFENSE
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it.Learn more
105