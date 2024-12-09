Reactions to new cross-strait formula split along party lines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Figures from Taiwan's two main political parties responded Monday to former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng's (王金平) proposal of a new cross-Taiwan Strait formula, based on "separate governance without division" between Taiwan and China.

At the launch of his new cross-strait think tank Sunday, Wang, a member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), proposed a framework for engaging with China based on the understanding that "the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other in terms of governance, but share sovereignty without division."

He argued that his proposal acknowledges the reality that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are governed separately while "pragmatically" keeping avenues open for fostering peaceful relations.

Speaking to reporters Monday, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said his party supported cross-strait exchanges and "welcomes anyone making contributions or efforts on behalf of cross-strait peace."

Wang's proposal is intended to "promote cross-strait peace -- to allow for cross-strait exchanges and dialogue based on existing foundations, and we support and approve of that," Chu said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government, however, was significantly more wary of Wang's formula.

"Taiwan is a sovereign, independent, democratic country," Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said. "Trying to separate sovereignty from the right to govern makes it easy to fall into a dispute over terms."

More bluntly, DPP lawmaker Puma Shen (沈伯洋) said in a social media post that the formula was no different from China's "one country, two systems" concept, and he accused Wang of engaging in "sophistry" to deceive the Taiwanese people.

In its official response, the DPP reiterated its willingness to engage with Beijing on the basis of the "four commitments" proposed by former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2021, and later reaffirmed by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

The four commitments refer to the commitment to a free and democratic constitutional system; the commitment that the ROC (Republic of China, Taiwan's official name) and PRC should not be subordinate to each other; the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment on Taiwan's sovereignty; and the commitment that the future of the ROC (Taiwan) must be decided in accordance with the will of the Taiwanese people.

According to recent polling by the Mainland Affairs Council, 75 percent of Taiwan's public supports the second commitment, while 85 percent support the fourth, said Wu Jun-zhi (吳峻鋕), head of the DPP's China affairs department.