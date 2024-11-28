Taiwan FM calls on Beijing not to 'overreact' to Lai's overseas trip

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Thursday urged China not to "overreact" to President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) upcoming trip to Taiwan's allies in the South Pacific.

Taiwan's government announced on Nov. 22 that Lai will visit the nation's three diplomatic allies in the South Pacific, namely, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. It will be Lai's first overseas trip since taking office on May 20.

Media reports said Lai's delegation will likely make a transit stop in Hawaii or the U.S. territory of Guam before or after the South Pacific visit.

On Wednesday, Reuters said, citing Taiwanese and regional security officials, that China would likely launch military drills near Taiwan and use Lai's upcoming trip to the Pacific and a potential U.S. transit as a pretext.

Asked to comment on the Reuters report during a Legislative session Thursday, Lin said the National Security Council has prepared contingencies in the event of potential Chinese aggression and that the government is in close contact with allies and like-minded countries.

Lin said the government "didn't rule out the possibility" that China would launch drills in response to Lai's overseas visit, given that Beijing had always responded "in some way" to overseas trips by previous Taiwanese presidents.

"We call on Beijing not to use the long-standing practice [of Taiwan's presidents traveling overseas] as a pretense to overreact, for example, by holding military exercises that risk destabilizing cross-strait relations," Lin told lawmakers.

Lin also said Lai will visit Taiwan's South Pacific allies first because all three countries elected new leaders this year and the last trip made by the president of Taiwan was in 2019.

The minister, meanwhile, would not disclose if Lai would transit through Hawaii or Guam. He said an announcement by the Presidential Office would be made when the time is right.