China to conduct live-fire drills around island closest to Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) China will hold live-fire drills Tuesday in waters around Niushan Island, the closest point on China's coast to the island of Taiwan, several Chinese media outlets reported Monday, citing a maritime safety advisory.

The advisory issued by the maritime safety administration in Pingtan in China's Fujian province warned vessels to avoid the waters around the Chinese island from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Live-fire exercises are set to take place during that period of time around the island, according to the advisory.

Niushan is located roughly 80 kilometers south of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands off Fujian Province and about 165 kilometers from Taipei.

The lighthouse on the island is an important landmark that helps vessels navigate the Taiwan Strait, and the island is near the currently suspended ferry route connecting Pingtan and Taipei.

The live-fire exercises around Niushan will follow the Joint Sword-2024B military drills conducted around Taiwan and its offshore islands on Oct. 14, during which China's Coast Guard also took part.

(By Chou Hui-ying and Kay Liu) Ednitem/ls