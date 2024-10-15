DEFENSE/153 Chinese warplanes detected around Taiwan in 25-hour period: MND
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) China flew 153 warplanes close to Taiwan from 5 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, including the single-day-high of 125 planes recorded as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to information made public by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).
The MND typically records the numbers of Chinese warplanes and warships operating around Taiwan in 24-hour periods from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, but it moved the start of that period to 5 a.m. for Monday to match the start of the Joint Sword 2024-B drills that began at 5:02 a.m.
Forty-seven Chinese fighter jets were detected near the median line of the Taiwan Strait from 5:02 a.m. to 8:57 p.m., 28 of which crossed the median line, the flight map released by the MND showed.
Another 41 fighter jets entered the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) between 6:43 a.m. and 6:14 p.m. and 42 fighter jets flew into the eastern part of the ADIZ from 5:16 a.m. to 5:31 p.m., the map showed.
Also, 23 fighter jets and choppers were detected to the north, south, and southeast of Taiwan just outside the ADIZ between 5:02 a.m. and 6:34 p.m., the map showed.
None of the aircraft entered Taiwan's contiguous zone, which extends 24 nautical miles (44.4 kilometers) from the country's shores, according to the map.
China held the drills Monday in six maritime zones around Taiwan proper and in waters off the Matsu Islands and outlying Wuqiu Township.
During the same period, 14 Chinese military vessels and another 12 ships belonging to the Chinese government were detected in waters around Taiwan, according to the MND.
The military deployed combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the situation.
The Chinese military exercises came just days after President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) National Day speech on Oct. 10 and involved the Chinese Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force, according to the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command.
At a news conference Monday, Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng (謝日升) of the Office of Deputy Chief of General Staff for Intelligence said the 125 aircraft recorded as of 4:30 p.m. were the most PLA planes detected around Taiwan in a single day.
According to the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, the drills around Taiwan were a "stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces."
- China sends record-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan during drills: MNDChina flew a single-day-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan on Monday, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).10/14/2024 09:14 PM
- 4 Chinese coast guard ships expelled as PLA conducts drills near TaiwanTaiwan on Monday expelled four Chinese coast guard ships that entered Taiwan-controlled "restricted waters" off the Matsu Islands shortly after the People's Liberation Army announced the start of its Joint Sword-2024B drills around Taiwan.10/14/2024 02:58 PM
- Lai convenes security meeting to respond to Chinese military drillsPresident Lai Ching-te (賴清德) convened a high-level national security meeting on Monday instructing Taiwan's armed forces and other government agencies to handle military drills China announced it had launched around Taiwan from this morning.10/14/2024 12:58 PM
