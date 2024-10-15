To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) China flew 153 warplanes close to Taiwan from 5 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, including the single-day-high of 125 planes recorded as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to information made public by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The MND typically records the numbers of Chinese warplanes and warships operating around Taiwan in 24-hour periods from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, but it moved the start of that period to 5 a.m. for Monday to match the start of the Joint Sword 2024-B drills that began at 5:02 a.m.

Forty-seven Chinese fighter jets were detected near the median line of the Taiwan Strait from 5:02 a.m. to 8:57 p.m., 28 of which crossed the median line, the flight map released by the MND showed.

Another 41 fighter jets entered the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) between 6:43 a.m. and 6:14 p.m. and 42 fighter jets flew into the eastern part of the ADIZ from 5:16 a.m. to 5:31 p.m., the map showed.

Also, 23 fighter jets and choppers were detected to the north, south, and southeast of Taiwan just outside the ADIZ between 5:02 a.m. and 6:34 p.m., the map showed.

None of the aircraft entered Taiwan's contiguous zone, which extends 24 nautical miles (44.4 kilometers) from the country's shores, according to the map.

China held the drills Monday in six maritime zones around Taiwan proper and in waters off the Matsu Islands and outlying Wuqiu Township.

During the same period, 14 Chinese military vessels and another 12 ships belonging to the Chinese government were detected in waters around Taiwan, according to the MND.

The military deployed combat air patrol aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the situation.

The Chinese military exercises came just days after President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) National Day speech on Oct. 10 and involved the Chinese Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force, according to the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command.

At a news conference Monday, Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng (謝日升) of the Office of Deputy Chief of General Staff for Intelligence said the 125 aircraft recorded as of 4:30 p.m. were the most PLA planes detected around Taiwan in a single day.

According to the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, the drills around Taiwan were a "stern warning to the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces."