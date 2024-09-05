To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

SEF head calls for more cross-strait cooperation at Taipei forum

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Rock Hsu (許勝雄), acting chairman of the Taipei-based Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), on Thursday called for greater exchanges among Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macao businesses to boost enterprises' competitiveness.

"Increased cooperation and integration among enterprises across the strait is pivotal to help enhance Taiwan companies' competitive edge and lay a sound foundation for them to expand internationally," Hsu told reporters before the opening of the 10th Cross-Strait, Hong Kong and Macao Forum on Economic and Trade in Taipei.

Hsu said the SEF is also hopeful that Taiwan and China can reopen tourism and educational exchanges, as limiting them creates misgivings.

Opening up to tourists will undoubtedly increase mutual understanding and interactions, he said, describing it as a "positive development."

The annual Cross-Strait, Hong Kong and Macao Forum on Economic and Trade has been held by rotating hosts since 2012. It was held in Suzhou last year.

This year's event, co-hosted by the Taipei-based Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC) and the Beijing-headquartered China Federation of Industrial Economics, featured business leaders, including CNAIC Chairman Thomas Wu (吳東亮) and Third Wednesday Club Chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐).

The 2024 forum's theme is artificial intelligence and green transition.