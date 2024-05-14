Taiwan calls for swift return of China-rescued military officer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Republic of China (Taiwan) Army on Tuesday urged China to allow the return of an ROC officer stationed in Kinmen as soon as possible, following his detention in mainland China since March.

The noncommissioned officer, a 25-year-old man surnamed Hu (胡), who was part of the Kinmen Garrison Brigade, was rescued by the Chinese coast guard after drifting into Chinese waters off Fujian Province during a fishing trip in March. He has since been held due to his "sensitive status" as an active-duty soldier.

The Army Command Headquarters said Tuesday that Hu's family applied for voluntary military discharge on his behalf, and the application has been approved and became effective on May 8.

The Army said it will continue collaborating with related government agencies, including the Kinmen County government, to convey to the China side the hope Hu can be returned home as soon as possible.

Hu and a 40-year-old angler surnamed Wu (吳) were rescued by the coast guard of China's Fujian Province after going missing and losing contact due to foggy conditions during a fishing trip in Kinmen on March 17.

While Wu was returned to Kinmen, a Taiwan-controlled island group located around 10 kilometers east of the city of Xiamen in Fujian, on March 23, Hu is still being kept in China due to his military status.