Taiwan shares close up 0.29%
04/09/2026 03:54 PM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 99.78 points, or 0.29 percent, at 34,861.16 Thursday on turnover of NT$844.29 billion (US$26.37 billion).
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