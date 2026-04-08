Taiwan shares close sharply up 4.61%
04/08/2026 02:21 PM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1,531.56 points, or 4.61 percent, at 34,761.38 Wednesday on turnover of NT$856.26 billion (US$26.73 billion).
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