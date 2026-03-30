U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/30/2026 10:27 AM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.966 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.086 from the previous close.
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U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading03/30/2026 10:27 AM