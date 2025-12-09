Taiwan shares close down 0.43%
12/09/2025 02:36 PM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 121.18 points, or 0.43 percent, at 28,182.60 Tuesday on turnover of NT$509.27 billion (US$16.35 billion).
Latest
- Society
Distillery that generates biogas from fermentation residue recognized12/09/2025 04:38 PM
- Society
Taiwan destroys Sudan dye-tainted Indian parsley powder12/09/2025 04:23 PM
- Society
TFDA tells Japanese chocolate stick importers to comply with recall12/09/2025 03:55 PM
- Society
Taiwan extends penalty range for damaging subsea cables, pipelines12/09/2025 03:38 PM
- Society
Construction firm owner indicted in deadly Hualien quake collapse case12/09/2025 03:03 PM