U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.080 to close at NT$31.258.

Turnover totaled US$1.036 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.370, and moved to a low of NT$31.224 before rebounding.