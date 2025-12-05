U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/05/2025 04:22 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.080 to close at NT$31.258.
Turnover totaled US$1.036 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.370, and moved to a low of NT$31.224 before rebounding.
