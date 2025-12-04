Taiwan and India to build 'resilient' supply chain: MOEA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Economic officials from Taiwan and India expressed hopes that both sides can cooperate on building a resilient supply chain and expand global business opportunities, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

In a Thursday news release, the MOEA said that Taiwan's Deputy Economics Minister Cynthia Kiang (江文若) and Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, discussed global trade trends, investment strategies and supply chain cooperation during an economic and trade meeting held in Taipei on Wednesday.

Kiang said India has become a key destination for Taiwanese businesses seeking a safe and resilient supply chain framework, according to the release.

She said the two countries can further strengthen cooperation in talent development, investment environments and policy coordination, and work together to build a resilient supply chain by combining Taiwan's advanced technologies with India's rich software talent pool.

Bhatia said Taiwan and India have built a strong foundation for cooperation, adding that India hopes to further expand supply chain partnerships with Taiwan as it seeks to attract more international companies through incentives and improved infrastructure.

At the meeting, Kiang and Bhatia also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation regarding healthcare product regulations, the release said.

The MOEA said Bhatia also led a delegation of more than 30 Indian industry representatives to Taiwan for the fourth India-Taiwan CEOs Roundtable Meeting on Tuesday, where participating businesses offered recommendations to both governments.

According to Ministry of Finance data, trade between Taiwan and India reached a record US$10.6 billion in 2024, and totaled US$10.17 billion in the first ten months of 2025, marking a 17.69 percent increase from the same period last year, the MOEA said.