Taiwan shares close up 0.01%
12/04/2025 01:50 PM
Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 2.67 points, or 0.01 percent, at 27,795.71 Thursday on turnover of NT$388.34 billion (US$12.39 billion).
