U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
11/27/2025 04:10 PM
Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.340.
Turnover totaled US$1.115 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.320, and moved between NT$31.285 and NT$31.347 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan congratulates ally SVG's newly-elected leader, parliament members11/28/2025 09:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's envoy thanks Japan for recognizing Taiwan-China differences11/28/2025 09:33 PM
- Business
Taiwan revises 2025 growth forecast to 7.37%, on rising AI demand11/28/2025 09:21 PM
- Cross-Strait
- Society
2 migrant workers arrested on suspicion of selling dog meat in Hsinchu11/28/2025 07:52 PM