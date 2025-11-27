Intel denies ex-TSMC executive leaked trade secrets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) American technology giant Intel Corp. said Wednesday "there is no merit" to the allegations that Lo Wei-jen (羅唯仁), one of its employees and a former executive at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), had leaked the Taiwanese company's trade secrets.

In a statement, Intel said that it maintains rigorous policies and controls that strictly prohibit the use or transfer of any third-party confidential information or intellectual property.

Furthermore, Intel said Lo is "widely respected across the semiconductor industry for his integrity, leadership, and technical expertise."

"Based on everything we know, there is no reason to believe there is any merit to the allegations involving Mr. Lo," Intel said in the statement.

Intel said it was welcoming him back as part of its effort to "revitalize its engineering-driven, customer-first culture with a renewed focus on strengthening our x86 franchise, building a trusted U.S. foundry, and accelerating our AI strategy."

Prior to Lo's employment at TSMC as an executive, he had worked at Intel for 18 years on its process technology development, according to the American company.

"Freedom to work, to apply our skills, and to move between companies has been a cornerstone of innovation in the semiconductor industry," Intel said in the statement. "We remain focused on our mission and confident in the integrity and high standards of our team."

Lo was hired by TSMC in 2004 after leaving his post as director of advanced technology development and general manager of Intel's fab in Santa Clara, California.

After 21 years at TSMC, he was seen as one of the most influential figures in the company's high-end technology development, according to local media.

In mid-November, however, Taiwan prosecutors launched an investigation into Lo's alleged leak of TSMC's advanced processes to Intel, shortly after he retired from TSMC and returned to work at the U.S. chipmaker as an executive vice president in late October.

On Tuesday, TSMC said it had filed a lawsuit against Lo in the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court over suspected violations of his employment contract, confidentiality and noncompete agreements he had signed, and Taiwan's Trade Secrets Act.

TSMC said Lo did not reveal any plans to take up a position at Intel, and instead claimed that he planned to enter academia when he retired.

To date, Taiwan prosecutors have not filed any criminal charges against Lo.