Taiwan FM to visit Texas for forum, to promote ties

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) is leading a business delegation to Texas to attend a forum on artificial intelligence and strengthen trade ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday.

The group includes representatives from the electronics and AI sectors.

Starting Tuesday, Lin will be joined by representatives from the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, the AI Innovation & Application Alliance and the Taipei-based Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association to attend the Taiwan-Texas AI Innovation Forum, which will take place on April 9 (local time), according to MOFA.

MOFA added that Lin is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum.

The ministry did not provide further details about the trip, but said it is expected to strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between Taiwan and Texas, and the U.S. as a whole.