Trump, TSMC announce US$100 billion in new investment in U.S.

03/04/2025 08:08 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump (right) and TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (left) shake hands at a White House appearance to announce TSMC's US$100 billion new investment in the U.S. (Photo: Reuters)

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) U.S. President Donald Trump and chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) jointly announced on Monday (U.S. time) that the company will invest an additional US$100 billion over the next few years to expand its semiconductor manufacturing operations in the United States.

"Today Taiwan Semiconductor is announcing that they will be investing at least US$100 billion in new capital in the United States over the next short period of time to build state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facilities, " Trump said during a White House appearance alongside TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (魏哲家).

"The most powerful AI chips in the world will be made right here in America and it'll be a big percentage of the chips made by this company (TSMC)," Trump said.

Wei said the US$100 billion investment will fund the construction of three new chip fabrication plants, two advanced packaging plants and a research and development center.

