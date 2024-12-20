U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/20/2024 05:37 PM
Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.691.
Turnover totaled US$1.524 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.650, and peaked at NT$32.736 during trading.
