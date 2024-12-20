To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.023 to close at NT$32.691.

Turnover totaled US$1.524 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.650, and peaked at NT$32.736 during trading.