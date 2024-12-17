U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
12/17/2024 10:27 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.490 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.005 from the previous close.
