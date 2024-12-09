U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
12/09/2024 10:36 AM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.438 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.030 from the previous close.
