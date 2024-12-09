Taiwan shares open higher
12/09/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 94.52 points at 23,287.79 Monday on turnover of NT$6.04 billion (US$186.25 million).
