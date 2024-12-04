Taiwan shares open higher
12/04/2024 09:15 AM
Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 98.62 points at 23,126.08 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.75 billion (US$145.74 million).
Latest
- Politics
DPP deletes post comparing South Korea martial law incident to Taiwan12/04/2024 01:14 PM
- Business
21 receipts win NT$10 million in September/October lottery12/04/2024 11:48 AM
- Politics
South Korea martial law move a domestic row: Taiwan intelligence head12/04/2024 11:39 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading12/04/2024 10:44 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/04/2024 10:41 AM