Taiwan, EBRD sign MOU to support skills development

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taiwan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), one of the world's largest institutional investors, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday in Taipei to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

The MOU was signed by Camilla Otto, director for Donor Partnerships under the EBRD, and Jonathan Sun (孫儉元), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of International Organizations, during the annual EBRD Donor Day meeting in Taipei, MOFA said in a press release Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) who witnessed the MOU's signing, said the pact is aimed at providing skills development opportunities by enhancing two-way exchanges of personnel and related experiences and practices.

Jonathan Sun (right), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of International Organizations, and Camilla Otto, director for Donor Partnerships under the EBRD, pose with the signed MOU. Photo courtesy of Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Taiwan looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with the EBRD and providing more help to those countries and peoples that need it," Tien said.

During Monday's Donor Day meeting, the two sides also touched on issues related to Taiwan's assistance projects for Ukraine and support for other EBRD cooperation programs, MOFA said in its press release.

Taiwan's government will continue to make good use of its world leading positions in ICT, financial innovation, green cities, smart transportation, and cybersecurity to work with EBRD members, it said.

Founded in 1991, the London-based EBRD is a regional development and financing institution whose purpose is to assist nations in central and eastern Europe, Asia, and Africa to build market economies.

Taiwan has participated in the EBRD since its founding as a Special Observer under the name Taipei China.

Beginning in 2006, Taiwan has funded the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund to back EBRD technical cooperation projects in sustainable resource management, the knowledge economy, carbon reduction technologies, and SME development.

Taiwan has so far participated in more than 400 technical cooperation projects through the fund.