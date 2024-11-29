To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.064 to close at NT$32.457.

Turnover totaled US$912 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.510, and moved between NT$32.457 and NT$32.543 before the close.