U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
11/29/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.064 to close at NT$32.457.
Turnover totaled US$912 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.510, and moved between NT$32.457 and NT$32.543 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Manufacturing sector sluggish for 2nd straight month11/29/2024 04:40 PM
- Politics
U.K. parliament rejects China's U.N.-related claims on Taiwan11/29/2024 04:27 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market11/29/2024 04:21 PM
- Business
Terry Gou paved way for TSMC-Apple cooperation: Morris Chang11/29/2024 03:58 PM
- Culture
'Taiwan Travelogue' translator proud to bring Taiwan to the world11/29/2024 03:52 PM