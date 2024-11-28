Taiwan shares open higher
11/28/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 45.67 points at 22,380.45 Thursday on turnover of NT$5.05 billion (US$155.53 million).
