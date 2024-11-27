COST OF LIVING/DGBAS reports lowest growth in median earnings in 3 years in 2023
Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) Employees in the industry and service sectors received median annual earnings of NT$525,000 (US$16,155) in 2023, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics (DGBAS) Wednesday.
Median earnings increased 1.22 percent from 2022, marking the lowest growth in three years, the tallies showed.
Average annual per capita earnings was NT$701,000, up 0.71 percent from the previous year.
A DGBAS official explained that domestic demand in the service sector increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting earnings in the sector.
In contrast, the manufacturing sector faced challenges such as a slowing economy, destocking pressure, decreasing orders and fewer employees, said the official, who declined to be named.
Therefore, the median earnings in the two sectors increased, but by a small margin.
Meanwhile, the ratio of earnings in the first and ninth deciles for 2023 earnings was 4.05, the lowest since the DGBAS first started recording the number in 2012.
The ninth decile marks the point at which only 10 percent of records are higher, and the first decile is the point that is higher than only 10 percent of total records.
The DGBAS official attributed this to the different economic conditions in the two sectors in 2023.
That year, the manufacturing sector gave out fewer bonuses because of the slowing economy and destocking, causing the ninth earnings decile to drop 0.15 percent to NT$1.279 million.
On the other hand, the service sector saw rising domestic demand and the first decile grew 3.72 percent to NT$316,000.
Meanwhile, the median annual earnings of male employees was NT$561,000, while that of female employees was NT$492,000, according to DGBAS data.
- Kaohsiung metro, tram to end discount for stored-value card usersPassengers using stored-value cards to pay for rides on the metro and light rail services in Kaohsiung will no longer enjoy a 15 percent fare discount from Nov. 1, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp. announced Friday.10/25/2024 07:48 PM
- Taoyuan Metro to adjust discount fares in January 2025Taoyuan Metro Corp. said Wednesday that it will adjust its fares on Jan. 2, 2025, including abolishing a blanket discount introduced to encourage ridership.10/16/2024 10:39 PM
- CPI growth in September falls below central bank 2% targetTaiwan's consumer price index (CPI) growth eased to 1.82 percent from a year earlier in September, lower than the 2 percent inflation alert set by the central bank and the lowest since February, helped by a slump in egg prices, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Wednesday.10/09/2024 09:22 PM
- Sports
Olympic champion's World Boxing withdrawal 'regrettable': Taiwan official11/27/2024 11:48 PM
- Society
Interior ministry rejects dual-citizenship petition for foreign residents11/27/2024 11:03 PM
- Society
Court upholds most verdicts in 2022 pre-election Tainan shooting case11/27/2024 10:33 PM
- Politics
2 talk show hosts sentenced 18 months for slander11/27/2024 09:45 PM
- Society
NTU Children's Hospital opens Disney-themed outpatient therapy center11/27/2024 09:06 PM