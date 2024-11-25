U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
11/25/2024 04:23 PM
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.108 to close at NT$32.485.
Turnover totaled US$1.109 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.550 and moved to a low of NT$32.438 before rebounding.
