U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.108 to close at NT$32.485.

Turnover totaled US$1.109 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.550 and moved to a low of NT$32.438 before rebounding.