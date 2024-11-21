Half of Taiwan's companies to offer raises in 2025: Survey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) Almost half of Taiwan's companies are set to give raises to their employees in 2025, the highest proportion for the past 10 years, according to a survey conducted by an online job listings website released on Thursday.

According to the survey by "104 online job bank," 49.9 percent of surveyed companies in Taiwan plan to give raises averaging 3.2 percent in 2025.

In terms of the average monthly pay of NT$47,000 (US$1,442.12) in 2024, employees will on average receive NT$1,491 more pay per month next year, the survey said.

Weber Chung (鍾文雄), a manager at the online job listings website, said that labor shortages were the reason many employers were willing to give raises, though he noted that the increase in salaries expected next year is similar to that for this year.

The survey, which was based on 1,325 valid responses, showed that 67.5 percent of the consulting, accounting and legal sector will give raises, at an average rate of 4.1 percent -- the highest among Taiwan's firms.

Meanwhile, the communication equipment manufacturing sector and semiconductor sector had expected average raise rates of 3.8 and 3.7 percent, respectively.

The survey also showed that 99.5 percent of firms plan to hand out year-end bonuses in 2024, with the average found to be equivalent to 112 percent of the monthly salary.

As the industry offering the highest average bonuses for the 13th straight year, the financial sector will likely hand out bonuses equivalent to 188 percent of the monthly salary, the survey said.

Next are the computer and consumer electronics sector and the photoelectric and optical manufacturing sector, which the survey showed would give out bonuses equivalent to 150 percent and 137 percent of the monthly salaries for their respective sectors.

In contrast, the accommodation and catering sector are expected to give out bonuses equivalent of 69 percent of the monthly salaries, the lowest of all sectors featured in the survey.