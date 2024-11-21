Taiwan, Latvia sign MOU on drone industry cooperation
Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 21 (CNA) Taiwan and Latvia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate in the drone industry during the first visit by a Taiwanese drone industry delegation to the Baltic country.
The MOU was signed on Tuesday in Riga, Latvia's capital, by Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) Chairman Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏), who led the Taiwanese delegation, and a representative from the Latvian Federation of Defence and Security Industries, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia.
The 47-member Taiwanese delegation, comprising representatives from 16 domestic drone companies, related industries and government officials, is the largest trade group from Taiwan that has visited Latvia.
They were joined by over 120 counterparts from Latvia and Estonia, including Estonian parliamentarians Kristo Enn Vaga, Kalle Laanet, and Jüri Jaanson.
At the signing ceremony, Andrew Lee (李憲章), Taiwan's top representative to Latvia, described Taiwan as a reliable partner to Latvia and Estonia, highlighting its advanced technology in information and communications as well as semiconductors.
Speaking at a banquet on Tuesday evening, Taiwanese Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), convener of the Foreign and National Defense Committee, emphasized the shared democratic values between Taiwan and the Baltic countries.
He noted that both regions face threats from authoritarian powers -- Taiwan from China and the Baltic states from Russia, and called for strengthened cooperation to build more resilient industrial supply chains and reduce reliance on totalitarian regimes.
During the event, Vaga, chair of Estonia's parliamentary Taiwan support group, and Janis Vucans, former chair of Latvia's parliamentary Taiwan support group, both reiterated their support for Taiwan. They pledged to continue advancing trade, industrial cooperation and international ties with Taiwan.
