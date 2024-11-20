U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/20/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.074 to close at NT$32.494.
Turnover totaled US$1.150 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.380, and moved to a high of NT$32.504 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares end lower on futures-led selling ahead of Nvidia results11/20/2024 05:20 PM
- Culture
For director Huang Xi, a nuanced shift toward emotion in latest film11/20/2024 05:12 PM
- Society
American student tops Mandarin-speaking contest in Taipei11/20/2024 04:56 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/20/2024 04:31 PM
- Politics
Singapore backs one-China 'policy,' not one-China 'principle': Taiwan11/20/2024 02:42 PM