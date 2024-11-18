Taiwan shares close down 0.86%
11/18/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 196.23 points, or 0.86 percent, at 22,546.54 Monday on turnover of NT$348.65 billion (US$10.72 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares end down as tech sector hit by Fed worries11/18/2024 05:21 PM
- Society
Bus companies fined NT$90,000 for fatal collision in Taipei11/18/2024 04:59 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/18/2024 04:31 PM
- Business
Taiwan's Q3 IC output up 9% from Q2 on peak season effects: ITRI11/18/2024 04:26 PM
- Society
Life satisfaction of Taiwanese children drops to all-time low: Survey11/18/2024 04:09 PM